Polaris Inc (PII) CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk of Polaris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Paul Mack (insider trades) sold 12,250 shares of PII on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $117.67 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Polaris Industries Inc designs and manufactures powersports vehicles including Off-Road Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Commercial, Government and Defense vehicles. Polaris Inc has a market cap of $7.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.740000 with a P/E ratio of 356.78 and P/S ratio of 1.11. The dividend yield of Polaris Inc stocks is 2.11%. Polaris Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Polaris Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of PII stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 10.04% since.

