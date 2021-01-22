Ally Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. View the full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement also can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally Financial Press Room at https://media.ally.com

Ally Financial Investor Relations website at https://www.ally.com/about/investor/

Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 7948248.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on Jan. 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2021 until Jan. 29, 2021. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 7948248 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

[email protected]

Jillian Palash

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6201

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301213170.html

SOURCE Ally Financial