Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on 2020 Financial Results

January 22, 2021 | About: NAS:OTTR +0.58%


Otter Tail Corporation will issue a news release announcing 2020 earnings results on Monday, February 15, 2021 and will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the corporation’s financial and operating performance.



Accompanying slides will be posted on the corporation’s website before the webcast begins. To access the live webcast, go to [url="]www.ottertail.com%2Fpresentations[/url] and select “Webcast.” Please allow time prior to the call to visit the site and download any software required to listen. A copy of the webcast will be available on the corporation’s website shortly after the call.



Dial 877-312-8789 to be able to ask a question during the conference call, or dial 866-634-1342 to listen only. Please contact Loren Hanson at 218-739-8481 or [email protected] with any questions on how to participate.



About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at [url="]www.ottertail.com[/url]. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005306/en/


