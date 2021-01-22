>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2020 Tax Reporting Information - Distribution (Form 1099)

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:SKT +10.6%

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its 2020 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 100% as ordinary income

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2020 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)





Totals

% of

Annual

Total

Record Date

1/31/2020

4/30/2020




Ex-Dividend Date

1/30/2020

4/29/2020




Payable Date

2/14/2020

5/15/2020




Total Distribution
Per Share

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


Amount Included In Shareholders'
2020 Income

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


Box 1a
Total Ordinary Dividends

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500

100.00%

Box 3

Non Dividend Distributions

0.000000

0.000000


0.000000

0.00%

Box 5

Section 199A Dividends

0.355000

0.357500


0.712500


Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Contact:

Cyndi Holt


VP, Investor Relations


336-834-6892


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-2020-tax-reporting-information--distribution-form-1099-301213424.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)