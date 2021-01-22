Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sold $738,650 of Shares

CFO of Zendesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elena Gomez (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of ZEN on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $147.73 a share. The total sale was $738,650.

Zendesk Inc develops and sells the Saas software platform and other communication applications mainly in the United States. The Saas platform is used by organizations to communicate with its customers and resolve their queries. Zendesk Inc has a market cap of $17.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.810000 with and P/S ratio of 17.64. Zendesk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zendesk Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $147.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of Sales Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of ZEN stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $147.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

Chief People & Diversity Off. Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of ZEN stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $147.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

Chief of Staff John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of ZEN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $138.92. The price of the stock has increased by 8.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZEN, click here