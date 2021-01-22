Inari Medical Inc (NARI) President and CEO William Hoffman Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Hoffman (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of NARI on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $100.68 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $5.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.070000 with a P/E ratio of 1846.04 and P/S ratio of 38.42. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.6. The price of the stock has increased by 18.18% since.

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $84.35. The price of the stock has increased by 26.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 36,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $90.57. The price of the stock has increased by 18.22% since.

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $82.82. The price of the stock has increased by 29.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $100.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.62% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $96.68. The price of the stock has increased by 10.75% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $95.04. The price of the stock has increased by 12.66% since.

Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $84.59. The price of the stock has increased by 26.58% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $79.63. The price of the stock has increased by 34.46% since.

