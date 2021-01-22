>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Huami Corporation to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on February 25, 2021

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:HMI +0.87%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") at Huami Co., Ltd. Building B2, zhongguancun No.1, No.81 Beiqing road, Haidian District, Beijing, China P.C.100094, at 2:00 pm (Beijing Time) on February 25, 2021. The purpose of the AGM is for the Company's shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the change of the Company's legal name from "Huami Corporation" to "Zepp Health Corporation", and the change of the Company's trading symbol at the New York Stock Exchange from "HMI" to "ZEPP." The proposed name change and trading symbol change will not affect any rights of shareholders or the Company's operations and financial position.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on January 22, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") in order to determine the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the Company's ADS program.

Huami has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Huami's Form 20-F can be accessed on the above-mentioned Company website, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting Huami Corporation at [email protected] or by writing to Huami Corporation at Huami Global Innovation Center, Building B2, Zhong'an Chuanggu Technology Park, No.900 Wangjiang West Road, Hefei, China (230088), People's Republic of China.

About Huami Corporation

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments1. Huami Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Brad Samson
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huami-corporation-to-hold-2020-annual-general-meeting-on-february-25-2021-301213215.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)