>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert Sold $865,870 of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: HZNP +0.39%

Chairman, President and CEO of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy P Walbert (insider trades) sold 11,323 shares of HZNP on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $76.47 a share. The total sale was $865,870.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $17.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.730000 with a P/E ratio of 21.23 and P/S ratio of 9.21. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert sold 11,323 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.
  • Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert sold 211,204 shares of HZNP stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $77.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.
  • EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 2,226 shares of HZNP stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.
  • EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $74.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.97% since.
  • EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 27,106 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.
  • EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 30,031 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)