Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer Sold $1.4 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: TMHC +2.36%

Chairman, President and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sheryl Palmer (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TMHC on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $28.64 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is public homebuilders in US. The company is a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides a diverse assortment of homes at various prices. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a market cap of $3.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.360000 with a P/E ratio of 18.75 and P/S ratio of 0.61. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Taylor Morrison Home Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of TMHC stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $28.64. The price of the stock has increased by 6.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMHC, click here

.

