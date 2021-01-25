>
OXE125-200 model year 2021 has been granted approval by EPA

January 25, 2021 | About: FRA:5LK +3.71% OTCPK:CMMCF +0.81% OSTO:OXE -1.01%

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted OXE125, OXE150, OXE175 and OXE200 approval for 2021 model year

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OXE Diesel engine series (OXE125-200) by OXE Marine AB (NASDAQ STO: OXE) (OTCQX: CMMCF) has been recieved approval for 2021 model year by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In line with OXE Marine's ambition to transform the outboard motor; impacting the journey towards a more sustainable and ecologically positive marine environment, OXE Marine is pleased to achieve the certificate of conformity with the clean air act from EPA.

The OXE Diesel combines the reliability and endurance of marine inboards with the flexibility and agility of outboard engines, offering unprecedented efficiency, range, torque and maneuverability for the commercial marine market.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, [email protected], +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE, OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

OXE125-200 model year 2021 has been granted approval by EPA

