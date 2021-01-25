Empire State Building and iHeartMedia New York To Gift One Couple the Ultimate New York City Wedding at the World's Most Romantic Building

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Empire State Building (ESB), in partnership with iHeartMedia New York, today launched a national contest that will gift one couple the socially distanced wedding of their dreams on Valentine's Day weekend at the world's most romantic building, with everything from the dress to the wedding rings included. From Jan. 25 through Feb. 5, couples whose 2020 wedding dreams were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic can share their story online at Z100.com or LiteFM.com for the chance to win a jaw-dropping ceremony on Feb. 13, 2021 at the building's 86th Floor Observatory.

To make the day an extravagant affair, the lucky couple will say "I Do" with magnificent wedding bands from American luxury jewelry designer David Yurman. The bride will shine in her choice of a gown from upscale bridal boutique Kleinfeld Bridal with a bouquet in hand from Urban Stems. That evening, the newlyweds will spend their wedding night with a complimentary stay at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, where they will toast with a welcome bottle of Champagne and enjoy a romantic rose petal turn-down service.

The celebration doesn't end there. Mohonk Mountain House will also gift the couple a 2-night honeymoon, with meals and spa treatments included, at their iconic resort in the beautiful Hudson Valley.

Home to countless on-screen romances and real-life weddings and proposals, the Empire State Building is synonymous with love. After an unprecedented year, the building will open its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory to a couple in need of a new plan to make and celebrate their commitment to one other. One thousand feet above the heart of New York City and in front of a select, socially distanced group of family and friends, the chosen couple will become part of an elite club of people who have been married at the Empire State Building.

"2020 was a year like no other, and the pandemic impacted many brides and grooms' special days. Because of that, the Empire State Building, the iconic landmark and international symbol of hope and strength, is happy to provide one couple with a day they'll never forget," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Observatory. "We, along with our friends at iHeartMedia and other partners, are delighted to make one couple's dreams come true."

In addition to the wedding, couples who wish to celebrate their love without the nuptials can also participate in the ESB's Valentine's Day festivities. On Sunday, Feb. 21 – 2.21.21 – the Empire State Building will have a professional photographer from Showtime Pictures available for a romantic photoshoot at no additional cost. The ESB is the perfect location for awe-inspiring pictures, from save-the-dates to Instagram-worthy shots. Tickets for 2/21/21 can be purchased here.

To be eligible for the wedding, couples must be over the age of 18. In addition, couples must also obtain a valid New York State marriage license around the time of the ceremony to legally wed. For complete contest details and rules, please visit Z100.com or LiteFM.com.

For more information about the Empire State Building and a complete rundown of its safety protocols, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), is the "World's Most Famous Building." 2021 marks the building's 90th anniversary as an iconic landmark in the heart of New York City.

With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building is part of ESRT's 10.1 million square feet portfolio. ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. Empire State Building was ranked the #1 New York City Attraction on Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2nd edition. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Sept. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit empirestaterealtytrust.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM, WOR-AM, WWRL-AM and is a part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-building-and-iheartmedia-new-york-to-gift-one-couple-the-ultimate-new-york-city-wedding-at-the-worlds-most-romantic-building-301214334.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.