The HON Company Introduces Cliqâ„¢ Collaborative Task Seating

January 25, 2021

PR Newswire

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2021

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company is proud to announce the launch of its newest addition to their task seating lineup: Cliq™.

HON Cliq Task Chair

Light-scaled for a clean and modern look, Cliq™ is a sleek and stylish seating solution that fits you – the way you move, the way you sit, and the way you stay productive. The intuitive design allows exceptional comfort, easy maneuvering, and reliable support, making it the perfect office co-pilot.

"Workspaces continue to become less defined. We wanted to create an easy-to-use conference and light duty task chair that works in a variety of spaces," said David Mehaffey, designer of Cliq Seating and Senior Industrial Designer at The HON Company. "Cliq™ works exceptionally well in collaborative, training, and touchdown areas throughout the office. It's a truly flexible and adaptable solution that makes any office more efficient and productive."

Designed with the user in mind, Cliq™ seating features a weight-activated control that responds to your body and its movements, providing instant comfort without the need for multiple adjustments. It's also simple to use and offers lightweight agility, making it readily adaptable to any environment – whether it's in the office or working from home.

Cliq™ is available with fixed arms or an armless option, allowing it to blend cohesively into any space. With three different frame colors and a wide selection of fabric and mesh colors to choose from, Cliq™ seating offers an aesthetic that's ideal for almost any space.

"HON has always put people first, and this year is no exception. In 2021, we want to celebrate what makes our customers so unique, and Cliq™ is the perfect solution to start with," said Mehaffey. "We're exceedingly proud of this product and look forward to seeing how it'll make everyone's day a bit more manageable, no matter what the task."

To learn more, visit hon.com/Cliq.

About The HON Company
Since 1944, The HON Company has delivered thoughtfully created workspaces that set the stage for better work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, cubicles and storage that make your space work. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com

Link to Cliq™ Brochure
Link to Cliq™ Pricer







Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hon-company-introduces-cliq-collaborative-task-seating-301214329.html

SOURCE The HON Company


