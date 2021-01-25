Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $4.2 million of Shares

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 57,181 shares of PINS on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $73.48 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $45.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.370000 with and P/S ratio of 30.96. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of PINS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $73.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 280,000 shares of PINS stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $73.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.77% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $70.92. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of PINS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $73.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 102,214 shares of PINS stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $67.53. The price of the stock has increased by 8.65% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PINS, click here