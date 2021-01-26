Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 106 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CMF, DVN, CB, BMY, CVX, XOM, QCOM, WDFC, BAC, MAR, XLNX, LBTYK, VTI,
- Added Positions: AGG, BND, VTEB, EFA, NOBL, MUB, IJT, IWD, CMCSA, VEA, CSCO, TFI, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, VCSH, AMGN, VNQ, AAPL, MMM, CLX, JNJ, UNH, IWN, T, AXP, KO, TXN, GE,
- Sold Out: BOND, LUMN, VNQI, VER,
For the details of Paragon Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Capital Management Ltd
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 431,162 shares, 33.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 224,366 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,319 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,589 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 70,363 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.71%
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $62.28. The stock is now traded at around $62.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in WD-40 Co. The purchase prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $303.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.826100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.71%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 70,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 91.96%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.305800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 112,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Capital Management Ltd keeps buying