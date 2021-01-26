>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Zuora Inc (ZUO) Chairman and CEO Tien Tzuo Sold $675,000 of Shares

January 26, 2021 | About: ZUO +1.53%

Chairman and CEO of Zuora Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tien Tzuo (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of ZUO on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $15 a share. The total sale was $675,000.

Zuora Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.590000 with and P/S ratio of 5.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Tien Tzuo sold 45,000 shares of ZUO stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of ZUO stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of ZUO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.
  • SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of ZUO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of ZUO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.43. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.
  • SVP, Technology Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,244 shares of ZUO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.43. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZUO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)