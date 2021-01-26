Zuora Inc (ZUO) Chairman and CEO Tien Tzuo Sold $675,000 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Zuora Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tien Tzuo (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of ZUO on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $15 a share. The total sale was $675,000.

Zuora Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.590000 with and P/S ratio of 5.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of ZUO stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of ZUO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of ZUO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of ZUO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.43. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.

SVP, Technology Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,244 shares of ZUO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $13.43. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.

