Guardant Health Inc (GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sold $25.6 million of Shares

CEO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helmy Eltoukhy (insider trades) sold 160,886 shares of GH on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $158.94 a share. The total sale was $25.6 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $14.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.910000 with and P/S ratio of 53.09. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Guardant Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 160,886 shares of GH stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $158.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.68% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 489,114 shares of GH stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $162.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.62% since.

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of GH stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $158.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 4,934 shares of GH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 2,690 shares of GH stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $129.23. The price of the stock has increased by 16% since.

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has increased by 11.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GH, click here