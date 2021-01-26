Brooks Automation Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) will announce fiscal 2021 first quarter which ended on December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-734-8583 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2904 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Brooks website at https://brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 3, 2021.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

