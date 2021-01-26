Healthequity Inc (HQY) EVP, Counsel & Secretary Delano Ladd Sold $4.7 million of Shares

EVP, Counsel & Secretary of Healthequity Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Delano Ladd (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of HQY on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $85.3 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

HealthEquity Inc is a technology-enabled services platform that empowers consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its products & services include healthcare saving & spending platform, health savings accounts, and healthcare incentives. HealthEquity Inc has a market cap of $7.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.010000 with a P/E ratio of 2022.41 and P/S ratio of 8.99. HealthEquity Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.20% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HQY stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has increased by 20.08% since.

EVP Chief Security Officer Larry L Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HQY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has increased by 24.67% since.

