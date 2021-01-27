Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Liquidation Proposal

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE; the "Fund"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved Fund management's recommendation to seek stockholder approval for the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund.

The determination to seek the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund was based on an assessment of a variety of factors, including the challenging fundamental and market environment that closed-end MLP funds have faced for the last several years, the Fund's current level of assets and expenses, as well as a review of potential alternatives. Ultimately it was determined by Fund management and the Board of Directors that it was in the best interest of stockholders to liquidate the Fund.

The proposal to liquidate and dissolve the Fund, which requires the approval of stockholders, will be submitted for approval at a special meeting of stockholders, scheduled for May 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings may be obtained by visiting cohenandsteers.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database, or by contacting your financial professional. Please read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

