>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty Sixth Annual Shareholder Meeting Date And Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 27, 2021 | About: OTCPK:NIDB -0.63% OTCPK:NIDB -0.63%

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will hold its twenty sixth annual shareholders' meeting on April 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM local time. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of First Federal Savings Bank at 100 Frontage Road, Huntington Indiana. The holders of record date for the annual meeting will be March 10, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

The Company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. This cash dividend will be payable on February 25, 2021 to common shareholders of record on February 11, 2021.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020. The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on January 26, 2021 was $40.00 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 2.8% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per common share against the January 26, 2021 closing price of $40.00 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-twenty-sixth-annual-shareholder-meeting-date-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301216497.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)