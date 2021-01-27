Penske Automotive Group To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

PR Newswire
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its fourth quarter 2020 financial results conference call as follows:
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
TIME:
2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
PHONE:
United States, please call (866) 394-1455
International, please call (516) 575-8644
Conference ID: 8644058
Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.
The call will follow the release that morning of fourth quarter 2020 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, February 17, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:
United States, please call (855) 859-2056
International, please call (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 8644058
A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Inquiries should contact:
Contacts:
J.D. Carlson
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
248-648-2810
Anthony R. Pordon
