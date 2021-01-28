Crossroads Systems Graduates to OTCQX

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, today announced that it has officially joined the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"). In a press release announced earlier today, OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, welcomed Crossroads and announced that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX, an upgrade from OTCQB® Venture Market, where the Company has been trading since February 2020.

Effective today, Crossroads now trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "CRSS." Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will allow Crossroads to efficiently expand access to its news and financial disclosures while demonstrating to investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows corporate governance best practices," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Crossroads and its shareholders in the public markets."

"Our graduation to the OTCQX Market is thanks to the collective efforts of our employees, customers, investors, partners and many other stakeholders who have supported our mission of promoting economic vitality and community development where it is needed," said Crossroads CEO Eric Donnelly. "With our elevated standing on the OTCQX, we hope to drive greater awareness for our organization and its mission and will keep investing in meaningful growth initiatives that will propel us forward. As we continue to make strategic investments in the communities we serve, we are looking for additional opportunities to provide the increased liquidity and transparency that our shareholders appreciate."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2020 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Crossroads Systems

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-systems-graduates-to-otcqx-301217029.html

SOURCE Crossroads Systems; Capital Plus Financial