>
Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) President & CEO Aaron P Graft Sold $1.7 million of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: TBK -5.13%

President & CEO of Triumph Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aaron P Graft (insider trades) sold 27,576 shares of TBK on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $62.53 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Triumph Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company offering traditional banking and asset management services. The company through its Banking, Factoring, Asset Management segments provides financial lending services and investment management services. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $1.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.090000 with a P/E ratio of 23.04 and P/S ratio of 4.27. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Triumph Bancorp Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Aaron P Graft sold 27,576 shares of TBK stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $62.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,861 shares of TBK stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $62.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michael P Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of TBK stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $62.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.74% since.

