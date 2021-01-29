>
PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSB -0.16%

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss fourth quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ420. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 9, 2021 at 800-839-9302, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 400, is a (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Company’s website which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005634/en/


