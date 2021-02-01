52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

The price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $23.65, which is 22.1% off the 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $10 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 5.77 as of Jan. 29.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Other services include digital marketing, sales acceleration and risk management, among others.

On June 30, the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 78,302,272 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per share.

Datto

The price of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $23.86, which is 29.7% off the 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 140.35 and a price-sales ratio of 10.07 as of Jan. 29.

Datto provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.

On Oct. 20, Datto announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share.

Rush Street Interactive

The price of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $18.17, which is 32.1% off the 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 18.30 as of Jan. 29.

Rush Street Interactive is engaged in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. It launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey. With its BetRivers.com sites, the company launched regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and Illinois.

On Dec. 29, Rush Street Interactive announced that it had completed its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. The business combination commenced trading under the ticker "RSI" on Dec. 30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

The price of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $33.06, which is 42.3% off the 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36 as of Jan. 29. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.99%. The forward dividend yield is 3.99%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 3.20% over the past 10 years.

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third-largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Although the majority of electricity is produced by oil-fired power plants, over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy. This portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $60.1 million compared to $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

