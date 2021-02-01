Dalrada Financial Corporation Aids COVID-19 Vaccination Administration With Healthcare Staff Of Newly Acquired International Healthcare Group (IHG)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") is pleased to announce that Dalrada Heath has finalized the Company's acquisition of International Health Group, Inc. (IHG). A healthcare training and certification company that has graduated and placed nearly 7,000 students since 2006, Dalrada Health's IHG trains, certifies, and staffs nurses and medical assistants within the overwhelmed healthcare system. Dalrada projects $1MM in annual revenues within the next 12 months.

Dalrada's IHG nursing school is aligning with a hospital system to aid the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Based in San Diego, California, Dalrada Health's IHG nursing school is aligning with a hospital system to aid the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations in an expanded area of San Diego and Southern California. Recent news reports from the San Diego region have called on the community's trained healthcare professionals to increase the administration of vaccines.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada states, "The addition of IHG to Dalrada's portfolio provides strategic staffing of healthcare workers in nursing, home health, and the community with administration of vaccines. Additionally, Dalrada will focus its efforts to build online tools for facilitating distance learning that further accelerates healthcare staffing capabilities to address immediate needs."

IHG is well-established and continues to certify talented nurses and medical assistants who provide quality compassionate care to thousands of patients. Nursing is cited in an industry report as one of the fastest growing occupations in the U.S. according to BLS Employment Projections for 2018-2028. The U.S. healthcare staffing market size (2020 – 2027) was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period.

About International Health Group, Inc.

International Health Group, Inc. ("IHG") has been the leading provider of Medical Assistant programs including CNA and HHA training throughout San Diego County since 2006. IHG is the first nursing school in San Diego to offer the fast track 22-Day CNA Certification Program. IHG offers a state-approved testing facility in addition to the most spacious and equipped lab facility in San Diego. With the largest network of different employers and student resources in San Diego County, those interested in working in the medical field will be guided to careers in hospitals and nursing homes by IHG's Licensed Vocational Nurses. For additional details, visit https://ihgcc.com/.

About Dalrada Health Products

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health Products is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health Products can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health Products is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com. For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global scale. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit https://dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

