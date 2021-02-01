RobustWealth Enhances Online Financial Planning Experience

[url="]RobustWealth[/url] today announced the release of its updated client portal featuring an improved user experience that better guides individuals toward their investment goals.The most notable enhancement to the RobustWealth client portal is the goal-centric timeline to monitor and potentially adjust investment strategies. Goals with the closest target dates are prioritized in the display with a risk tolerance score supported by an explanation of what the score means and the option to recalculate.“As our industry continues to embrace the benefits of digital technology, it’s critical to provide clients a simple, yet informative, wealth management experience,” said Mike Kerins, founder and CEO of RobustWealth. “With back-office tasks automatically generated and easily accessible to clients, advisors can focus on constructing a more holistic financial plan.”Improvements were also made in the portal to simplify account management. Methods for funding goals based upon account settings are prominent and the “My Account” page now enables clients to link external accounts for assets and liabilities to gain a comprehensive view of their total net worth.Updating its client portal is part of RobustWealth’s commitment to make online financial planning more personal. Since being acquired by [url="]Principal+Financial+Group%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url] in 2018, the digital solutions provider has also [url="]rolled+out+enhancements+to+its+advisor+platform[/url] and supported the launch of [url="]Principal%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+SimpleInvest[/url] in October 2019.RobustWealth is a fully integrated, digital advice platform for advisors and institutions. The private label platform offers a variety of sophisticated investment solutions that limit back-office inefficiencies and help financial professionals focus on building strong, long-lasting relationships with their clients.Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, RobustWealth was designed with the advisor in mind. The firm is headquartered in Lambertville, New Jersey, with remote employees located across the world.Principalhelps people and companies around the world build, protect, and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance, and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise, and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at [url="]principal.com[/url].

