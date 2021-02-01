>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

RJD Green Inc. Updates Current Acquisition and Announces a Binding Letter of Intent with TrustLock

February 01, 2021 | About: RJDG -10.65%

TULSA, OK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire--RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) updates the purchase agreement with a premier mid-west regional fabricator of stone and engineered stone products, and announces a binding letter of intent with TrustLock USA, Inc.

Acquisition Update

RJD Green in updating their granite fabrication company acquisition states they received missing due diligence documentation last week and their attorney and funding underwriters are working to finish required review and analysis processes. Both RJDG and their acquisition owner mutually agreed to work diligently to reach a closing date quickly post completed due diligence.

TrustLock USA, Inc. Acquisition

RJD Green Inc. and TrustLock USA Inc. have executed a binding letter of intent to merge the software-based platform company into the RJD IoSoft software development division where the software products and services efforts will have the combined focus and talents of both development companies.

The merger calls for TrustLock principals to retain 20% of the TrustLock ownership and RJDG will hold the remaining 80% of TrustLock stock. RJDG will provide expertise and working capital for the North American launch of TrustLock’s web-based estate planning enterprise. More information will be provided at closing.

About TrustLock USA, Inc.

TrustLock, Inc., announces the launch of their web-based estate planning business sector, TrustLockUSA.com. TrustLock is revolutionizing the estate planning field by combining the ultimate “Living Trust” documents with its VideoWishes® program into a single membership. The TrustLock system helps members create “Living Trust” and supporting documents. The TrustLock Cloud-based system securely gives members and the loved ones they assign access to important legal documents anytime, anywhere in the world using a computer or smart phone.

A TrustLock membership is the first of its kind to bundle estate planning documents and testamentary video into one package. In the future, no legitimate estate plan will be complete without Testamentary Video® through Video Wishes® augmenting traditional estate planning documents. Testamentary Video® clarifies the estate decisions members have made for their loved ones. Videos are stored inside a member’s secure dashboard and can create a video library of self-reflection and intimate thoughts about life to be shared during their lifetime or after death using TrustLock's proprietary video storage technology.

TrustLock Overview Video: https://trustlockusa.com/video/

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. Silex Interiors fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

[email protected]

Company Publicist:

Kenneth Quist

918.261.8126

[email protected]

