5 Cyclical Companies Outperforming the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned cyclical stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Feb. 2.

Pool

Pool Corp. (POOL) has a market cap of $14.22 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 49.25% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 120% above the 52-week low and 11% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides swimming pool supplies and related products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.65% and return on assets of 20.46% are underperforming 97% of companies in the in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.14.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.51% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Tata Motors

With a market cap of $12.81 billion, Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 33.53% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the share price was 354% above the 52-week low and 11% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -19.95% and return on assets of -3.73% are underperforming 86% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.35.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Packaging Corp

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) has a market cap of $12.75 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30.65% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 89.25% above the 52-week low and 9.23% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.69% and return on assets of 6.33% are outperforming 74% of companies in the packaging and containers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.38.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Crown Holdings

With a market cap of $12.15 billion, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.47% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 110% above the 52-week low and 11% below the 52-week high.

The company, which manufactures metal packaging, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. While the return on equity of 29.53% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 3.33% is underperforming 51% of companies in the packaging and containers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 01.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has a market cap of $11.98 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.62% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 154.42% above the 52-week low and 7.66% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.21% and return on assets of 7.78% are outperforming 76% of companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Cohen with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

