Orbia and Resilient Cities Network Partner to Build More Livable, Sustainable Cities

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities around the world are coping with circumstances not experienced in over a century. The ongoing global health crisis has exposed and entrenched previously existing vulnerabilities in economic markets, social equity, and infrastructure investment. Simultaneously, technological innovations have advanced decades of projected action in less than a year. Recovery from the pandemic requires reshaping city development and offers an opportunity for targeting investments to more effectively meet the challenges on the horizon.

For these reasons, Orbia (BMV: ORBIA), a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, health care delivery and data communications, and the Resilient Cities Network (R-Cities), the world's leading city-led network cultivating knowledge, practice, and partnerships to empower cities to advance the lives of urban dwellers, are announcing a new partnership today. Orbia and R-Cities will work together to produce cutting edge infrastructure investment solutions across water supply systems, urban food systems, and connectivity.

Orbia and R-Cities partnership aims to enhance the quality of life in cities. Additionally, it is an important step in Orbia's commitment and delivery on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, specifically those addressed by sustainable management of water and sanitation and building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities.

"At Orbia, we are on the forefront of solving some of the world's most important challenges with the solutions provided by our community of companies," said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia. "We also recognize the important role partnerships with innovative organizations will play in helping us achieve success in these endeavors. That's why we're proud to partner with R-Cities to accelerate resilient, practical solutions that will help advance the lives of those in cities around the world."

This long-term partnership will help drive forward the transition toward resilient cities by promoting sustainable infrastructure investments. The work will utilize Orbia's expertise in material innovation and draw on the intellectual heft of R-Cities members who are leaders in creating safe, smart, and equitable solutions in urban environments. Together with its business groups, Wavin, Netafim, and Dura-Line, Orbia and R-Cities members will identify materials, products and systems that value long-term savings over short-term costs and implement circularity-driven practices.

"As the world's preeminent city-led urban resilience network, we at R-Cities are committed to identifying strategic partnerships with global leaders who bring cutting edge technologies to our city members," said Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director of R-Cities. "Resilient infrastructure must be the way of the future if we are to protect urban dwellers from floods, pandemics, and the integrated challenges they face. This partnership with Orbia enhances our ability to connect cities to the some of the most innovative, responsive infrastructure solutions available."

Starting this month, Orbia and R-Cities will begin work in North America, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and over time will look to expand to other regions such as Asia. As the partnership ramps up, Orbia will provide R-Cities members access to expertise, tools, trainings, and financial resources that improve city processes and projects.

"Together we can gain a bigger understanding and solve the immense challenges faced by cities around the world more effectively," encouraged Rotterdam City Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb. "As a board member of R-Cities and Mayor of a city in the network, I have seen many partnerships that have equipped cities with innovative solutions in fields like clean and reliable energy or data communications and connectivity. Cooperation, such as this partnership between R-Cities and Orbia, will address obstacles on the road to a more resilient future."

ABOUT ORBIA

Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions and Data Communications sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

ABOUT RESILIENT CITIES NETWORK

Resilient Cities Network is the world's leading city-led urban resilience network. Present in more than 90 cities, 40 countries, and 6 continents, R-Cities brings together knowledge, practice, partnerships, and funding to empower cities to build a safe, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

Contact:

Viktoriia Parubets

(415) 312-1950

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbia-and-resilient-cities-network-partner-to-build-more-livable-sustainable-cities-301219615.html

SOURCE Orbia