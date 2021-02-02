>
Western Digital Corp (WDC) EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec Michael Charles Ray Sold $1.4 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: WDC +0.56%

EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of Western Digital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Charles Ray (insider trades) sold 22,735 shares of WDC on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $59.92 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Western Digital Corp is the global leader in the hard disk drive market. It develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions that enable consumers to create, manage, experience and preserve digital content. Its products include HDDs and SSDs. Western Digital Corp has a market cap of $17.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.910000 with a P/E ratio of 105.27 and P/S ratio of 1.08. The dividend yield of Western Digital Corp stocks is 1.74%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Western Digital Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of WDC stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $59.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.

