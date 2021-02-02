Ventas Inc (VTR) Chairman and CEO Debra A Cafaro Sold $850,476 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Ventas Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Debra A Cafaro (insider trades) sold 18,076 shares of VTR on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $47.05 a share. The total sale was $850,476.

Ventas Inc is a real estate investment trust. It holds a diversified portfolio of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science buildings, and hospitals. Ventas Inc has a market cap of $17.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.280000 with a P/E ratio of 52.54 and P/S ratio of 4.62. The dividend yield of Ventas Inc stocks is 4.53%. Ventas Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ventas Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ventas Inc. .

