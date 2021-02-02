>
Articles 

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sold $509,120 of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: LBRT +0.65%

CFO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Stock (insider trades) sold 43,000 shares of LBRT on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $11.84 a share. The total sale was $509,120.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a market cap of $2.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.360000 with and P/S ratio of 1.10. The dividend yield of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc stocks is 0.41%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 50,000 shares of LBRT stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $12.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $11.84. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.
  • CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.37. The price of the stock has increased by 19.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LBRT, click here

.

Comments

