Eric Lowman Joins Coastal States Bank as Market President of Bluffton and Beaufort

February 02, 2021 | About: OTCPK:COSO +0% OTCPK:COSO +0%

PR Newswire

BLUFFTON, S.C., Feb. 2, 2021

BLUFFTON, S.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce that Eric Lowman has joined CSB as Market President of Bluffton and Beaufort.

(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

Eric joins CSB following a 28-year career with BB&T, now Truist, where he served as Beaufort County Market President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the CSB team," said Steve Stone, President and CEO of CSB. "Eric's commitment to his clients and his community are unparalleled. He is the perfect complement to our team of outstanding community bankers serving the Lowcountry. He is truly Local. And Proud of It."

Lowman is a native of York, South Carolina and received a degree in business administration with a concentration in banking and finance from the University of South Carolina.

Eric has served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Beaufort Chamber of Commerce and Smile for a Lifetime. He has volunteered with many local organizations, including the United Way of Beaufort County, Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity, and The Lowcountry SC Chapter of the American Red Cross.

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank ("CSB") builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, Atlanta, and North Georgia (Cumming and Dawsonville), and also serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of December 31, 2020, CSB had approximately $1.15 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie McKenzie
Coastal States Bank
678.521.7231
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-lowman-joins-coastal-states-bank-as-market-president-of-bluffton-and-beaufort-301220692.html

SOURCE Coastal States Bank


