MediaAlpha To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:MAX -0.19%


MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com[/url]. To register for the webcast, [url="]click+here[/url].



Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (833) 350-1346 or (236) 389-2445, with passcode 2458015.



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005114/en/


