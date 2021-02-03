Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $13.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Koss Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Koss (insider trades) sold 324,000 shares of KOSS on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $40.94 a share. The total sale was $13.3 million.

Koss Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. Koss Corp has a market cap of $194.898 million; its shares were traded at around $25.590000 with a P/E ratio of 255.90 and P/S ratio of 10.04. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Koss Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 324,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $40.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $40.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.83% since.

CFO David Donnan Smith sold 24,000 shares of KOSS stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $5.85.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP - Operations Lenore Lillie sold 119,575 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has decreased by 26.89% since.

VP - Marketing & Product Michael J Koss Jr sold 105,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $37.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.25% since.

Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 452,912 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $38.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.75% since.

Director Steven A Leveen sold 10,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $39.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 34.44% since.

Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 6,667 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $42.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 39.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KOSS, click here