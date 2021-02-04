>
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

February 04, 2021 | About: OTCPK:OSBK +0% OTCPK:OSBK +0%

PR Newswire

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2020, was $333,597 or $0.37 per common share. This compares to $1,936,380 or $2.17 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $516,483 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020's results included $387,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $487,500 for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2019's results included an after-tax gain on sale of Oconee's operations center of $1.3 million, or $1.45 per common share.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share. This compares to $3,759,365 or $4.20 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 49.8% in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding the gain on sale of the operations center, net income declined $573 thousand or $0.64 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $494.5 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $95.0 million, or 24%. Total loans were $319.6 million and deposits were $444.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, total loans have increased 28.5% and total deposits have increased 23.0% versus December 31, 2019.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "our fourth quarter results were impacted by an additional loan loss provision of $200,000. This follows an additional $300,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2020. While credit quality remains stable, we believe it was prudent in light of current economic conditions to book an additional loan loss provision this year of $500,000.

Stevens added "we've been privileged to play a very essential role in helping businesses in our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. In 2020, we loaned over $55 million in PPP loans to over 600 businesses. We stand ready to assist customers with the next round of PPP loans."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












12/31/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 76,418,430


$ 38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

75,548,813


99,228,506



Other investment

359,700


314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale

6,408,720


1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan







losses

319,567,770


248,771,230



Premises and equipment

5,103,036


4,294,867



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

11,129,233


7,239,812




Total Assets

$ 494,535,702


$ 399,521,439








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$ 444,701,932


$ 361,522,574



Repurchase agreements

--


--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,770,497


--



Dividends payable

--


--



Other borrowings

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,928,168


2,331,769




Total Liabilities

456,400,597


363,854,343









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,794,250


1,793,760



Restricted Stock

(37,977)


(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,147,114


4,139,146



Retained earnings

30,850,979


29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,380,739


269,781




Total Stockholder's Equity

38,135,105


35,667,096











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 494,535,702


$ 399,521,439


OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION


STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD












12/31/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:





Loans

$ 3,702,713


$ 3,221,637


Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

150,758


93,972




Treasuries & Agencies

139,227


296,051




Corporate

45,187


--



Federal funds sold & other

23,305


145,286



Total Interest Income

4,061,190


3,756,947









Interest Expense:






Deposits

287,415


475,516



Other

180,617


398



Total Interest Expense

468,032


475,914











Net interest income

3,593,158


3,281,033









Provision for loan losses

387,500


142,500









Net income after provision for loan loss

3,205,658


3,138,533









Noninterest income





Service charge on deposit accounts

114,185


139,893



Gain on Sale of Assets

500


1,781,545



Securities gains (losses), net

--


930



Mortgage banking income

668,645


194,979



SBA loan related income

26,539


271,413



Commissions on investment sales

106,387


123,821



Other

337,942


306,319



Total noninterest income

1,254,199


2,818,900









Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits

2,593,870


2,178,654



Occupancy

304,014


380,418



Other operating

1,203,960


872,193



Total noninterest expense

4,101,844


3,431,265










Income before provision for income tax

358,013


2,526,168









Provision for income taxes

24,415


589,788











Net Income

$ 333,597


$ 1,936,380











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125


896,880




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163


895,742




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.37


$ 2.17


OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION


STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












12/31/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 14,587,768


$ 12,381,600



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

407,768


454,790




Treasuries & Agencies

804,391


1,259,350




Corporate

58,594


--



Federal funds sold & other

203,373


375,577





16,061,894


14,471,317









Interest Expense:






Deposits

1,597,785


1,523,254



Other

316,410


11,211



Total Interest Expense

1,914,195


1,534,465











Net interest income

14,147,699


12,936,852









Provision for loan losses

1,250,000


570,000










Net income after provision for loan losses

12,897,699


12,366,852









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

453,798


584,527



Gain on Sale of Assets

(17,655)


1,781,545



Securities gains (losses), net

182,860


7,437



Mortgage banking income

1,919,163


518,339



SBA loan related income

615,891


1,076,190



Commissions on investment sales

536,908


510,184



Other

1,258,024


1,249,918



Total noninterest income

4,948,990


5,728,140









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

10,085,635


8,493,647



Occupancy

1,204,014


1,358,796



Other operating

4,301,175


3,465,678



Total noninterest expense

15,590,824


13,318,121











Income before provision for income taxes

2,255,864


4,776,871









Provision for income taxes

367,072


1,017,506











Net Income

$ 1,888,792


$ 3,759,365











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

897,125


896,880




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

896,163


895,742




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$ 2.11


$ 4.20

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301222762.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation


