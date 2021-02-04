ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2021

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2021 decreased 43.7% when compared to January 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to all air passengers entering the US as of January 26, 2021. According to the CDC, pre- and post-trip testing is a critical layer in slowing the introduction and spread of COVID-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and intended to more effectively protect the health of US citizens. Within three days of departure to the United States, passengers are required to obtain a viral test and provide the airline on which they are traveling written documentation of their negative test result or documentation that evidences that they have recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, passengers must get tested again 3 to 5 days after arrival in the US and self-quarantine for 7 days after their arrival. Beginning January 7, 2021, Canada has established similar testing requirements for air passengers travelling to the country. Subsequently, the Canadian government suspended flights between Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, 2021.
This passenger traffic announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2021 and from January 1 through January 31, 2020. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measurements for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Mexico
3,060,553
1,711,590
(44.1)
3,060,553
1,711,590
(44.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,364,809
958,869
(29.7)
1,364,809
958,869
(29.7)
International Traffic
1,695,744
752,721
(55.6)
1,695,744
752,721
(55.6)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
888,012
531,629
(40.1)
888,012
531,629
(40.1)
Domestic Traffic
806,123
505,866
(37.2)
806,123
505,866
(37.2)
International Traffic
81,889
25,763
(68.5)
81,889
25,763
(68.5)
Colombia
1,104,574
602,589
(45.4)
1,104,574
602,589
(45.4)
Domestic Traffic
933,431
526,696
(43.6)
933,431
526,696
(43.6)
International Traffic
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
Total Traffic
5,053,139
2,845,808
(43.7)
5,053,139
2,845,808
(43.7)
Domestic Traffic
3,104,363
1,991,431
(35.9)
3,104,363
1,991,431
(35.9)
International Traffic
1,948,776
854,377
(56.2)
1,948,776
854,377
(56.2)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,364,809
958,869
(29.7)
1,364,809
958,869
(29.7)
CUN
Cancun
704,340
577,813
(18.0)
704,340
577,813
(18.0)
CZM
Cozumel
15,143
8,172
(46.0)
15,143
8,172
(46.0)
HUX
Huatulco
59,468
36,970
(37.8)
59,468
36,970
(37.8)
MID
Merida
224,585
115,916
(48.4)
224,585
115,916
(48.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,243
7,004
(37.7)
11,243
7,004
(37.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
101,316
50,697
(50.0)
101,316
50,697
(50.0)
TAP
Tapachula
35,125
30,850
(12.2)
35,125
30,850
(12.2)
VER
Veracruz
113,766
69,432
(39.0)
113,766
69,432
(39.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,823
62,015
(37.9)
99,823
62,015
(37.9)
International Traffic
1,695,744
752,721
(55.6)
1,695,744
752,721
(55.6)
CUN
Cancun
1,572,774
711,729
(54.7)
1,572,774
711,729
(54.7)
CZM
Cozumel
43,294
16,471
(62.0)
43,294
16,471
(62.0)
HUX
Huatulco
28,085
2,618
(90.7)
28,085
2,618
(90.7)
MID
Merida
23,007
7,699
(66.5)
23,007
7,699
(66.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
798
884
10.8
798
884
10.8
OAX
Oaxaca
16,941
6,600
(61.0)
16,941
6,600
(61.0)
TAP
Tapachula
1,570
816
(48.0)
1,570
816
(48.0)
VER
Veracruz
6,912
4,212
(39.1)
6,912
4,212
(39.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
2,363
1,692
(28.4)
2,363
1,692
(28.4)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,060,553
1,711,590
(44.1)
3,060,553
1,711,590
(44.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,277,114
1,289,542
(43.4)
2,277,114
1,289,542
(43.4)
CZM
Cozumel
58,437
24,643
(57.8)
58,437
24,643
(57.8)
HUX
Huatulco
87,553
39,588
(54.8)
87,553
39,588
(54.8)
MID
Merida
247,592
123,615
(50.1)
247,592
123,615
(50.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,041
7,888
(34.5)
12,041
7,888
(34.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
118,257
57,297
(51.5)
118,257
57,297
(51.5)
TAP
Tapachula
36,695
31,666
(13.7)
36,695
31,666
(13.7)
VER
Veracruz
120,678
73,644
(39.0)
120,678
73,644
(39.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
102,186
63,707
(37.7)
102,186
63,707
(37.7)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
SJU Total
888,012
531,629
(40.1)
888,012
531,629
(40.1)
Domestic Traffic
806,123
505,866
(37.2)
806,123
505,866
(37.2)
International Traffic
81,889
25,763
(68.5)
81,889
25,763
(68.5)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
January
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
933,431
526,696
(43.6)
933,431
526,696
(43.6)
MDE
Rionegro
669,179
346,727
(48.2)
669,179
346,727
(48.2)
EOH
Medellin
96,033
67,381
(29.8)
96,033
67,381
(29.8)
MTR
Monteria
109,461
71,785
(34.4)
109,461
71,785
(34.4)
APO
Carepa
18,618
15,133
(18.7)
18,618
15,133
(18.7)
UIB
Quibdo
34,342
21,914
(36.2)
34,342
21,914
(36.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,798
3,756
(35.2)
5,798
3,756
(35.2)
International Traffic
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
MDE
Rionegro
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
171,143
75,893
(55.7)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,104,574
602,589
(45.4)
1,104,574
602,589
(45.4)
MDE
Rionegro
840,322
422,620
(49.7)
840,322
422,620
(49.7)
EOH
Medellin
96,033
67,381
(29.8)
96,033
67,381
(29.8)
MTR
Monteria
109,461
71,785
(34.4)
109,461
71,785
(34.4)
APO
Carepa
18,618
15,133
(18.7)
18,618
15,133
(18.7)
UIB
Quibdo
34,342
21,914
(36.2)
34,342
21,914
(36.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,798
3,756
(35.2)
5,798
3,756
(35.2)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Contacts:
ASUR
InspIR Group
Lic. Adolfo Castro
Susan Borinelli
+52-55-5284-0408
+1-646-330-5907
