BetterInvestingâ„¢ Magazine Chooses T. Rowe Price Group Inc. As "Growth" Stock and Akamai Technologies Inc. As "Undervalued" For April 2021 Issue

TROY, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as its "Stock to Study" and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the April 2021 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"The GameStop /AMC /WallStreetBets uproar has again highlighted the powerful role of individual investors," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting. "We hope that one outcome of the GameStop saga will be more emphasis on fundamental investor education and equity analysis as opposed to social media-driven speculation."

Check BetterInvesting's April 2021 issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of T. Rowe Price and Akamai Technologies by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: BetterInvesting, 877-275-6242

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-chooses-t-rowe-price-group-inc-as-growth-stock-and-akamai-technologies-inc-as-undervalued-for-april-2021-issue-301222707.html

SOURCE BetterInvesting