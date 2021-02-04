>
Hess Corp (HES) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Timothy B. Goodell Sold $1 million of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: HES -0.84%

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Hess Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy B. Goodell (insider trades) sold 18,175 shares of HES on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $57.38 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Hess Corp is an oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas with production operations. Hess Corp has a market cap of $17.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.870000 with and P/S ratio of 3.79. The dividend yield of Hess Corp stocks is 1.73%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Hess Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner John B Hess sold 301,760 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO John P Rielly sold 17,191 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO and President, E&P Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • Senior Vice President Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.69. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.
  • Senior Vice President Andrew P Slentz sold 12,654 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.
  • Senior Vice President Barbara J Lowery-yilmaz sold 19,742 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $57.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.
  • Senior Vice President Geurt G Schoonman sold 10,478 shares of HES stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $56.83. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HES, click here

.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

