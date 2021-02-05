Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off Paul G Heller Sold $1 million of Shares

Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul G Heller (insider trades) sold 75,646 shares of HBAN on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $13.58 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a multi-state financial holding company. It provides full-service commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, as well as automobile financing, investment management services, and among others. Huntington Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $14.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.070000 with a P/E ratio of 20.09 and P/S ratio of 3.02. The dividend yield of Huntington Bancshares Inc stocks is 4.29%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Huntington Bancshares Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

