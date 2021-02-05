Wally Weitz Comments on Qurate Retail

The strongest performance for the calendar year came from Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). Starting from a very low valuation, shares rallied as the business's turnaround gained traction, in turn giving management the confidence to return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders, including distributing $3 per share in special dividends (more than one-third of the start-of-year stock price).



From Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Partners III Opportunity Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.





About the author: