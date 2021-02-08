The new NobelProceraÂ® Zirconia Implant Bridge simplifies the partnership between clinicians and technicians

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental professionals have long sought improvements in dental implant bridge stability, longevity, and esthetics. NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is a premium solution that provides individualized, high-end, implant-based restorations and services that seek to improve patient outcomes, esthetics, and implant longevity.

"Precision is a key feature for positive patient outcomes and implant longevity. The NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is cement-free, manufactured with high-strength material and is an excellent choice," said Prof. Dr. Markus B. Blatz from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Made for esthetics

Available in 10 precisely matched VITA® shades, the NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is designed with esthetics in mind. It was designed for a smaller, angulated screw channel, with the new Omnigrip Mini Screwdriver to improve occlusal esthetics.

With the recent partnership with DOCERAM Medical Ceramics, the zirconia implant bridges are produced with the high-end Nacera® Pearl zirconia material, which meets Nobel Biocare's highest quality standards.

Complete design flexibility

The new offering is available in full-contour, cut-back, thimble, and framework styles (with or without soft tissue), making it possible to achieve natural looking restorations. The combination of the angulated multi-unit abutment and angulated screw channel provides up to 55 degrees of restorative freedom.

Cement-free

Removing cement from the equation saves time and simplifies the process of implant bridge procedures.

High precision and material strength

NobelProcera works to achieve the goals of improved stability, durability, and esthetics through a manufacturing process that prioritizes high material strength and superior precision.

NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is now available in DTX Studio™ Lab and 3Shape® systems.

