The new NobelProceraÂ® Zirconia Implant Bridge simplifies the partnership between clinicians and technicians

February 08, 2021 | About: XSWX:NOBN +0%

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental professionals have long sought improvements in dental implant bridge stability, longevity, and esthetics. NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is a premium solution that provides individualized, high-end, implant-based restorations and services that seek to improve patient outcomes, esthetics, and implant longevity.

"Precision is a key feature for positive patient outcomes and implant longevity. The NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is cement-free, manufactured with high-strength material and is an excellent choice," said Prof. Dr. Markus B. Blatz from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Made for esthetics
Available in 10 precisely matched VITA® shades, the NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is designed with esthetics in mind. It was designed for a smaller, angulated screw channel, with the new Omnigrip Mini Screwdriver to improve occlusal esthetics.

With the recent partnership with DOCERAM Medical Ceramics, the zirconia implant bridges are produced with the high-end Nacera® Pearl zirconia material, which meets Nobel Biocare's highest quality standards.

Complete design flexibility
The new offering is available in full-contour, cut-back, thimble, and framework styles (with or without soft tissue), making it possible to achieve natural looking restorations. The combination of the angulated multi-unit abutment and angulated screw channel provides up to 55 degrees of restorative freedom.

Cement-free
Removing cement from the equation saves time and simplifies the process of implant bridge procedures.

High precision and material strength
NobelProcera works to achieve the goals of improved stability, durability, and esthetics through a manufacturing process that prioritizes high material strength and superior precision.

NobelProcera Zirconia Implant Bridge is now available in DTX Studio Lab and 3Shape® systems.

Nobel Biocare is a world leader in the field of innovative implant-based dental restorations. The company's portfolio offers solutions from single tooth to fully edentulous indications with dental implant systems (including key brands NobelActive® and NobelParallel), a comprehensive range of high-precision individualized prosthetics and CAD/CAM systems (NobelProcera®), digital solutions for treatment planning (DTX Studio suite) and guided surgery, as well as biomaterials (creos regenerative solutions). Nobel Biocare supports its customers through all phases of professional development, offering world-class training and education along with practice support and patient information materials.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-nobelprocera-zirconia-implant-bridge-simplifies-the-partnership-between-clinicians-and-technicians-301223356.html

SOURCE Nobel Biocare Usa, Inc.


