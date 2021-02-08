Unique Logistics International Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings (Quarter ending November 30, 2020 and the six months ending November 30, 2020)

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (formerly Innocap, Inc.) a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced the filing of its Current Report on Form 10-Q (the "Current Report") which included financial results for the three month and six-month period ending November 30, 2020.

Key Financial Results:





Three Months

ended November 30,

2020 Six months ended November 30,

2020







Total revenues

$124.6 million $182.1 million Income from operations (note 1)

$3.0 million $2.5 million Net income

$1.4 million $0.8 million Adjusted EBITDA

$4.7 million $4.8 million Note 1: 12 months ended May 31, 2020

Pro-forma Loss from operations $1.4

million.











As of November 30,

2020 As of May 31, 2020







Total Assets

$69.7 million $34.0 million Total Stockholders' Equity

$3.9 million $1.1 million

Key Business Highlights:

First 10-Q since the Company's Reverse Merger with Unique Logistics Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Acquired Business"). Management has successfully integrated the Acquired Business, achieved synergies and continues to seek further synergies while expanding our business. An increase in pro-forma revenue from $115.1 million for the 12-month period ended May 31, 2020 (pro forma revenue in the 8K /A as filed on January 26, 2021 ) to $182.1 million for the six months period ended November 30, 2020 . As evidenced by the revenue increase above, we have successfully increased our per customer revenues.

"We have made significant progress with the integration of the Acquired Business in the last quarter. We continue to explore options to grow our business organically as well as through acquisitions", said Sunandan Ray, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to updating shareholders of our progress, regularly."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company, for the periods presented, to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Conversion Labs, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





November 30, 2020

May 31, 2020



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,532,960 $ 1,349,363 Accounts receivable – trade, net

27,427,464

7,932,310 Contract assets

12,199,516

4,837,008 Factoring reserve

8,255,173

970,724 Other prepaid expenses and current assets

82,005

91,671 Total current assets

51,497,118

15,181,076









Property and equipment – net

185,371

198,988









Other long-term assets:







Goodwill

4,773,584

4,773,584 Intangible assets – net

8,398,426

8,752,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets – net

4,300,118

4,770,280 Deposits and other assets

512,362

292,404 Total other long-term assets

17,984,490

18,588,268 Total assets $ 69,666,979 $ 33,968,332









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable – trade $ 37,120,279 $ 9,591,780 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,688,745

3,619,216 Accrued Freight

10,358,076

3,477,380 Current portion of notes payable

858,333

858,333 Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties

6,385,311

6,380,975 Current portion of promissory notes

1,169,916

618,309 Convertible notes payable, net

1,273,212

- Current portion of operating lease liability

1,383,251

1,288,216 Total current liabilities

60,237,123

25,834,209









Other long-term liabilities

706,674

848,010 Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion

144,992

193,328 Notes payable, net of current portion

1,037,502

1,466,667 Promissory notes, net of current portion

626,146

1,027,753 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

2,970,933

3,482,064 Total long-term liabilities

5,486,247

7,017,822









Total liabilities

65,723,370

32,852,031









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000 shares authorized; 130,000 issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020

130

130 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 870,000 shares authorized;

840,000 and 870,000 issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020,

respectively

840

870 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 357,829,365 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020,

respectively

357,830

- Additional paid-in capital

3,170,273

1,523,811 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

414,536

(408,510) Total Stockholders' Equity

3,943,609

1,116,301 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 69,666,979 $ 33,968,332

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2020

For the Six Months Ended November 30, 2020

For the Period October 28, 2019 (inception) Through November 30, 2019 Revenues:











Airfreight services $ 72,388,144 $ 89,887,028 $ - Ocean freight and ocean services

42,601,314

73,254,180

- Contract logistics

838,853

1,527,563

- Customs brokerage and other services

8,811,109

17,385,916

- Total revenues

124,639,420

182,054,687

-













Costs and operating expenses:











Airfreight services

68,891,139

85,628,080

- Ocean freight and ocean services

38,726,139

66,592,372

- Contract logistics

297,758

561,826

- Customs brokerage and other services

8,357,835

16,502,717

- Salaries and related costs

2,191,247

4,292,136

- Professional fees

228,739

658,480

- Rent and occupancy

442,605

901,116

- Selling and promotion

846,883

1,898,311

- Depreciation and amortization

191,398

382,217

- Fees on factoring agreements

1,410,203

1,884,263

- Other

16,190

238,889

15 Total costs and operating expenses

121,600,136

179,540,407

15













Income (loss) from operations

3,039,284

2,514,280

(15)













Other expenses











Interest

(203,740)

(236,179)

- Loss on extinguishment of convertible note

(1,147,856)

(1,147,856)

- Total other expenses

(1,351,596)

(1,384,035)

-













Net income (loss) before income taxes

1,687,688

1,130,245

(15)













Income tax expense

290,505

307,199

-













Net income (loss) $ 1,397,183 $ 823,046 $ (15)













Net income (loss) per common share











– basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.00) – diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00)













Weighted average common shares outstanding











– basic

252,603,584

167,748,635

- – diluted

8,646,523,725

9,180,134,802

-

Adjusted EBITDA

Following is the reconciliation of our consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDA:





For the Three

Months Ended November 30,

2020



For the Six

Months Ended November 30,

2020



















Net income

$ 1,400,038





825,901



















Add Back:















Income tax expense



290,505





307,199

Depreciation and amortization



191,398





382,217

Stock- based compensation



50,000





50,000

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



1,147,856





1,147,856

Factoring fees



1,410,203





1,884,263

Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



203,740





236,179







3,293,702





4,007,714



















Adjusted EBITDA



4,690,885





4,830,760



