Security Federal Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings

Net income increased $1.5 million, or 91.3%, to $3.1 million, or $0.94 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.54 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net income was primarily due to a $1.5 million, or 21.6%, increase in net interest income.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $7.1 million, or $2.19 per share, a decrease of $744,000, or 9.5%, compared to $7.8 million, or $2.64 per share, during 2019. The decrease in net income was the result of significantly higher loan loss provisions recorded during 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Bank provided over $75 million in funding to more than 1,450 customers during the year ended December 31, 2020. Chief Executive Officer Chris Verenes commented, “We were responsive to the PPP needs of our customers at a critical time for them and were pleased to extend help to others in the communities that we serve.”

The Bank began the process of working with customers through the SBA forgiveness process in the fourth quarter of 2020 which resulted in $28.2 million in PPP loan repayments. As a result of these repayments, the Bank recognized over $1 million in deferred PPP loan fees which increased net interest income. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had $47.1 million in PPP loans remaining.

The Bank also provided other payment relief options, such as payment deferrals and waived fees, during the year ended December 31, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 31, 2020 the Bank has approved 343 loan modifications in accordance with the CARES Act with a combined loan balance, net of deferred fees, of over $100 million. The majority of these deferrals have resumed regular principal and interest payments. As of December 31, 2020, there were eight of these loans that were still on deferral with a combined balance of $3.0 million.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 21.6%, to $8.4 million

Non-interest income increased $831,000, or 41.6%, to $2.8 million

Non-interest expense increased $492,000, or 7.1%, to $7.4 million

Average interest earning assets of $1.1 billion

Average interest bearing liabilities of $857 million



Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total interest income $ 9,564 $ 9,134 Total interest expense 1,175 2,237 Net interest income 8,389 6,897 Provision for loan losses - 200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,389 6,697 Non-interest income 2,831 2,000 Non-interest expense 7,388 6,896 Income before income taxes 3,832 1,801 Provision for income taxes 767 199 Net income $ 3,065 $ 1,602 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.94 $ 0.54

Annual Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 6.6%, to $30.5 million, due to a 20.8% decrease in interest expense and an increase in loan fees from PPP loans

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million or 25.5% primarily from increased gain on sale of mortgage loans

Non-interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 6.6%

Average interest earning assets grew $123 million to $1.0 billion

Average interest bearing liabilities grew $77 million to $835 million



Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total interest income $ 37,096 $ 36,934 Total interest expense 6,582 8,311 Net interest income 30,514 28,623 Provision for loan losses 3,600 375 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,914 28,248 Non-interest income 11,421 9,097 Non-interest expense 29,708 27,871 Income before income taxes 8,627 9,474 Provision for income taxes 1,577 1,680 Net income $ 7,050 $ 7,794 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 2.19 $ 2.64

Credit Quality

Year-to-date provision for loan losses increased to $3.6 million compared to $375,000 in 2019 due to the increased risk of charge-offs from loan defaults as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Non-performing assets improved to $3.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $4.1 million at December 31, 2019

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 2.64% at December 31, 2020 compared to 2.01% at December 31, 2019



Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Provision for loan losses $ - $ 200 $ 3,600 $ 375 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3 $ (267 ) $ (17 ) $ 321 At Period End (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Non-performing assets $ 3,624 $ 4,114 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.75%

0.90% Allowance for loan losses $ 12,843 $ 9,226 Allowance to gross loans 2.64%

2.01%

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets increased $208 million during 2020 to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020

Net loans receivable increased $26 million or 5.8% during the year to $479 million

Investment and mortgage-backed securities increased $174 million or 40.0% during the year to $608 million at December 31, 2020 due to an increase in deposits

Total deposits increased $147 million or 19.0% to $918 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to PPP funds deposited and an increase in commercial checking accounts

Book value per share increased to $34.40 at December 31, 2020



Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Total assets $ 1,171,710 $ 963,228 Cash and cash equivalents 18,506 12,563 Total loans receivable, net * 479,167 452,859 Investment and mortgage-backed securities 607,579 433,892 Deposits 918,096 771,407 Borrowings 131,972 90,917 Shareholders' equity 111,906 91,758 Book value per share $ 34.40 $ 31.03 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.9 % 19.4 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.6% 18.2% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.8% 10.4% * Includes PPP loans of $47.1 million at 12/31/2020 (1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.

