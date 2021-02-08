PSB Holding Corp. Announces Record Earnings at December 31, 2020

PR Newswire
PRESTON, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported record net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 producing a return on assets of .93% and a return on shareholders' equity of 10.24%. Stockholders' equity totaled $48.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2019. Earnings per share increased to $3.12 during 2020 compared to $2.44 during 2019.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We are proud of our team's performance during a year of unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic. We are especially proud to have supported small businesses throughout our communities as a participant in the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"). During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million, of which $20.4 million had been forgiven as of December 31, 2020."
Assets totaled $549.4 million at December 31, 2020, increasing $86.6 million or 18.7% compared to December 31, 2019. Net loans increased by $27.0 million to $385 million, a 7.5% increase as compared to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .33%, of total assets. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $449.4 million, representing an increase of 22.3% compared to December 31, 2019.
Melissa Quirk concluded, "I would like to thank all of our customers and friends throughout the communities we serve for their patience during this past year as we worked to meet their banking needs and to keep them and our staff as safe as possible in this COVID environment."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,162,136
$ 21,479,293
Investment securities
110,089,814
56,530,839
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
384,973,434
357,977,559
Property and equipment
8,401,637
9,906,709
Bank-owned life insurance
8,656,454
8,408,723
Lease assets
2,508,346
2,780,165
Accrued interest receivable
1,616,775
1,302,954
Other assets
3,944,365
4,321,581
Total assets
$ 549,352,961
$ 462,707,823
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 171,855,568
$ 106,468,438
Interest-bearing
277,526,516
260,953,016
Total deposits
449,382,084
367,421,454
Repurchase agreements
12,278,356
7,324,045
FHLB advances and other borrowing
34,328,123
40,433,594
Lease liabilities
2,685,641
2,925,057
Other liabilities
1,934,558
1,520,495
Total liabilities
500,608,762
419,624,645
Stockholders' equity
48,744,199
43,083,178
Total liabilities and equity
$ 549,352,961
$ 462,707,823
Book value per share
$ 31.82
$ 28.13
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 19,135,849
$ 17,418,179
Investment securities
1,319,864
1,445,881
Other
60,963
367,018
Total interest income
20,516,676
19,231,078
Interest expense
Deposits
2,551,200
2,737,276
Repurchase agreements
8,061
41,791
FHLB advances
799,285
925,335
Other borrowings
155,279
177,558
Total interest expense
3,513,825
3,881,960
Net interest income
17,002,851
15,349,118
Provision for loan losses
448,500
300,000
Net interest income after provision
16,554,351
15,049,118
Noninterest income
3,259,998
2,555,999
Noninterest expense
13,463,481
13,130,302
Net income before tax
6,350,868
4,474,815
Tax expense
1,579,103
951,956
Net income
$ 4,771,765
$ 3,522,859
Net income per common share,
annualized
$ 3.12
$ 2.44
Contact:
Tandy Morgan
[email protected]
410-673-8842
