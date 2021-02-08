PSB Holding Corp. Announces Record Earnings at December 31, 2020

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), reported record net income of $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 producing a return on assets of .93% and a return on shareholders' equity of 10.24%. Stockholders' equity totaled $48.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2019. Earnings per share increased to $3.12 during 2020 compared to $2.44 during 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk stated, "We are proud of our team's performance during a year of unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic. We are especially proud to have supported small businesses throughout our communities as a participant in the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"). During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million, of which $20.4 million had been forgiven as of December 31, 2020."

Assets totaled $549.4 million at December 31, 2020, increasing $86.6 million or 18.7% compared to December 31, 2019. Net loans increased by $27.0 million to $385 million, a 7.5% increase as compared to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .33%, of total assets. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $449.4 million, representing an increase of 22.3% compared to December 31, 2019.

Melissa Quirk concluded, "I would like to thank all of our customers and friends throughout the communities we serve for their patience during this past year as we worked to meet their banking needs and to keep them and our staff as safe as possible in this COVID environment."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,162,136

$ 21,479,293 Investment securities 110,089,814

56,530,839 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 384,973,434

357,977,559 Property and equipment 8,401,637

9,906,709 Bank-owned life insurance 8,656,454

8,408,723 Lease assets 2,508,346

2,780,165 Accrued interest receivable 1,616,775

1,302,954 Other assets 3,944,365

4,321,581 Total assets $ 549,352,961

$ 462,707,823







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 171,855,568

$ 106,468,438 Interest-bearing 277,526,516

260,953,016 Total deposits 449,382,084

367,421,454 Repurchase agreements 12,278,356

7,324,045 FHLB advances and other borrowing 34,328,123

40,433,594 Lease liabilities 2,685,641

2,925,057 Other liabilities 1,934,558

1,520,495 Total liabilities 500,608,762

419,624,645 Stockholders' equity 48,744,199

43,083,178 Total liabilities and equity $ 549,352,961

$ 462,707,823















Book value per share $ 31.82

$ 28.13









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019







Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 19,135,849

$ 17,418,179 Investment securities 1,319,864

1,445,881 Other 60,963

367,018 Total interest income 20,516,676

19,231,078







Interest expense





Deposits 2,551,200

2,737,276 Repurchase agreements 8,061

41,791 FHLB advances 799,285

925,335 Other borrowings 155,279

177,558 Total interest expense 3,513,825

3,881,960







Net interest income 17,002,851

15,349,118 Provision for loan losses 448,500

300,000 Net interest income after provision 16,554,351

15,049,118







Noninterest income 3,259,998

2,555,999 Noninterest expense 13,463,481

13,130,302 Net income before tax 6,350,868

4,474,815 Tax expense 1,579,103

951,956 Net income $ 4,771,765

$ 3,522,859















Net income per common share, annualized $ 3.12

$ 2.44









Contact:

Tandy Morgan

[email protected]

410-673-8842

