>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3280) 

Jeff Auxier Comments on Merck

Guru stock highlight

February 08, 2021 | About: MRK -1%
Merck & Co. (MRK)

Merck has the second largest research budget of the major pharmaceutical companies. Oncology sales continue to grow over 26%. The company is refocusing on vaccines, hospital acute care, animal health and oncology. They are spinning off the biosimilars, woman's health and legacy brands into a new company called Organon. Merck estimates that the pandemic has so far negatively impacted revenue by over $2 billion due to reduced access to health care providers and reduction in demand for some of their vaccines. Despite these headwinds, they are on track for full-year revenue growth and a robust oncology and virology pipeline. Merck trades at a very cheap 13 times earnings, almost a 40% discount to the overall market. I first bought Merck in 1983 during the personal computer IPO frenzy where more than 30 personal computer companies went public. Over 90% failed to survive, yet Merck with a heavy emphasis on R&D is still going strong.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)