AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (: AZO), today announced that Eric Gould, currently Vice President, Supply Chain Replenishment, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain replacing Mitchell Major, who passed away on January 29, 2021. In his new role, Gould, who joined the company in 1992, will serve on the company’s Executive Committee.

“As a seasoned and accomplished 29-year AutoZoner, Eric brings innovation, proven leadership, and a wealth of knowledge to our senior leadership team. Eric’s past contributions to the company have been invaluable and he is well-positioned to effectively serve the organization and our customers at a high level for many years to come,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn Mitch’s passing. He was an extraordinary leader and strategist. Mitch also gave selflessly of his time and energy to build his community and develop others. His legacy will endure,” said Rhodes.

As of November 21, 2020, the Company had 5,924 stores in the U.S., 621 stores in Mexico, and 45 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,590.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas.

