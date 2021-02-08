Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys FTI Consulting Inc, Pricesmart Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Expedia Group Inc, IPG Photonics Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FTI Consulting Inc, Pricesmart Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, PTC Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Expedia Group Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Varex Imaging Corp, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSMT, PTC,

PSMT, PTC, Added Positions: FCN, ORCL, GSK, INOV, GRFS, BAH, FMX, ALV, BKNG, MRK, PBI, ARCO,

FCN, ORCL, GSK, INOV, GRFS, BAH, FMX, ALV, BKNG, MRK, PBI, ARCO, Reduced Positions: BIDU, EXPE, IBN, NTR, IPGP, BWA, VREX, GOLD, CCJ, NICE, WWD, SABR, PI, KAI, MORN, BSMX,

For the details of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+creek+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 17,933,693 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 8,472,580 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 21,650,704 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,281,348 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.81% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 7,443,061 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Pricesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $78.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 803,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.22 and $120.14, with an estimated average price of $99.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 259.66%. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,206,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,842,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.