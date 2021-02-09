Battle North Gold Approves Bateman Gold Project Construction Plans and Appoints Vice President of Human Resources

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU)(OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 construction plans for the Bateman Gold Project1 (the "Project"). The Company also announces the appointment of Vice President, Human Resources Rachel Pineault.

CEO Comment

Battle North President and Chief Executive Officer George Ogilvie, commented, "I'd like to welcome Rachel Pineault to the Battle North Management Team. Rachel brings significant experience in human resources and has been involved in building 5 mines in Canada. Her addition comes at a very important phase of Battle North's progression, as we embark on the significant growth of our organization in short order."

"Construction on critical path items has commenced at the Bateman Gold Project and we are excited that the Board has approved the full construction of the Project, with the potential to be pouring first gold by the end of the year. In addition, we have commenced drilling of highly-prospective targets on our regional Red Lake Properties and we will be providing an overview of our 2021 exploration plans shortly."

2021 Bateman Gold Project Construction: Red Lake's Next Gold Mine

Battle North is advancing its shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project to become the next gold producer in the Red Lake gold mining camp. The Company's Board of Directors have approved construction of the Project as described in the Feasibility Study1, including the 2021 construction budget. The Company anticipates spending approximately C$59.1 million towards initial capital development in 2021, including underground development, construction of an ammonia reactor, upgrades to the tailings management facility ("TMF"), camp and mill and the purchase of stationary and mobile equipment. As of January 31, 2021, Battle North has spent approximately C$4.0 million on critical path construction items, as described below. The Company also plans to spend approximately C$17.8 million on capitalized operating cost expenditures in 2021, including continued infill drilling, site maintenance and underground development. As previously disclosed, on December 22, 2020 Battle North signed a commitment letter for a US$40 million credit facility with Macquarie Bank Limited ("Credit Facility")2. The Credit Facility, in concert with our strong cash balance, is expected to fully fund the Bateman Gold Project to Commercial Production.

Based on the current construction schedule, the Company is currently targeting the processing of ore at the Project by end of 2021 and the achievement of Commercial Production by the end of 2022.

For more information on the Project and its Feasibility Study, including capital requirements and production profile, see the Technical Report for the Project dated January 27, 2021 (the "Project Technical Report"), available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com. For more information on the Credit Facility see news release dated December 22, 2020, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com

Critical Path Construction Items

At the end of November 2020, Battle North had commenced activities on key work streams that are critical to the Company's plan of achieving Commercial Production by end of 2022. These areas are as follows:

Underground Capital Development: In the Feasibility Study 1 , approximately 8,600 metres (" m ") of underground capital development prior to Commercial Production was envisaged. This amount of development is expected to enable 9 to 12 months of development flexibility ahead of stope production. 3,300 m of underground capital development is planned for 2021.



To-date, the Company has completed approximately 100 m of underground capital development. The contractor has completed the construction of the surface portal and is currently advancing the ramp decline. In addition, the contractor has also been advancing the ramp incline between the 244 m and 183 m Levels, which will connect to the decline from surface. Once the connection has been made, the ramp provides another point of access to transport equipment, personnel and material to and from the underground, as well as the Project's fully-operational shaft. The Company is also advancing the development on the 610 m Level that will ultimately be used to establish a fresh-air raise from the 610 m Level to the 305 m Level as part of the underground ventilation system.



Pictures of the portal and ramp decline construction and ramp incline development, respectively, are set out below.





The Company is also planning to upgrade its TMF. This includes buttress support in key areas as well as adding another lift to the current TMF configuration. The design work is being finalized and construction is expected to commence later this spring.





Updates on Other Key Construction Items

Other key construction items that the Company plans on completing prior to achieving Commercial Production include:

The purchase and mobilization of equipment including 30- and 50-tonne trucks, LHDs (various sizes between 2.5 to 6 yard), 1- and 2-boom jumbo drills, scissor lifts, rock bolters, jacklegs and stopers;

Minor upgrades to the mill;

Minor upgrades to the underground infrastructure (shaft, pumping, loading systems, etc.)

Upgrade of sewage treatment for the site infrastructure; and

Additional office buildings and a dry facility.

The Company has also taken additional measures to enhance the safety of employees and on-site contractors including installation of a COVID-19 rapid test equipment, which is currently operational.

For photographs and videos of the Bateman Gold Project construction, please visit the "Media Centre" section of the Battle North website at https://battlenorthgold.com/investors-and-news/default.aspx#media, or the Company's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Stope Development, Mining and Production

The Company anticipates stope mining and the processing of first ore later this year. As part of the stope planning, Battle North also expects to complete additional infill-drilling of the planned stopes prior to mining.

Appointment of Vice President of Human Resources

The Company has appointed Rachel Pineault as Vice President, Human Resources. Rachel brings more than 25 years of progressive senior management experience, successfully leading, developing, and implementing strategic human resources initiatives and aboriginal engagement within Northern communities.

Prior to joining Battle North Gold, Rachel was Director of Human Resources - Canadian Operations at Kirkland Lake Gold, where she developed and implemented initiatives to drive business plans and support operations. Rachel previously held the position of Vice President, Human Resources and Aboriginal Affairs at Detour Gold Corporation, where she led the human resources function on both the corporate and mine site levels. Earlier in her career, she managed the Human Resources and Aboriginal Affairs portfolio for De Beers Canada – Victor Mine where she held accountability for full workforce ramp-up and developed a sustainable business model to bring long-term benefits, including training and educational initiatives, to impacted communities.

Rachel is a Board member for Wahgoshig Resources Inc. (Wahgoshig First Nation), sits on the International Advisory Board for the Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University, and is a past Executive Member of Northern College's Board of Governors.

About Battle North

Battle North is developing the Bateman Gold Project to become the next gold producer in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNAU) and the OTCQX markets (BNAUF). For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

BATTLE NORTH GOLD CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

Picture 1 – Portal construction and Ramp Decline Excavation from Surface

Picture 2 – Ramp Incline Development Between the 244 m and 183 m Levels

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battle-north-gold-approves-bateman-gold-project-construction-plans-and-appoints-vice-president-of-human-resources-301224623.html

